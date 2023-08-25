219036
Distinctive luxury home for sale in Summerland

Luxury with a view

Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in this distinctive award-winning home built by Homescape, a three-time winner of Best Small Volume Builder BC.

This home received multiple local, provincial and national awards. Built Green Certified and registered R2000 with an EnerGuide rating. It was featured on HGTVs 'World’s Greenest Homes'.

Enjoy truly sustainable living with high-performance ICF walls, in-floor radiant heating, constant air filtering through the Heat Recovery Ventilation System and AC unit.

The open-floor design has a gourmet kitchen showcasing rich mahogany cabinets with high-end appliances such as a built-in Miele steam oven and coffee centre, wine fridge and six burner duel fuel stove.

A curved, suspended concrete, two-tiered deck overlooks the private sandy beach with dock and boat lift. All three spacious bedrooms have full ensuites and WI closets. Bonus, a luxurious separate guest suite!

Ground floor entrance has double glass doors with an elevator to the main floor offering sweeping views of Okanagan Lake.

2104 Randall Street Summerland, $4,299,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 778.476.7778

To view the listing, click here.

About Our Brokerage

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.





