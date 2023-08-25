Distinctive luxury home for sale in Summerland

Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in this distinctive award-winning home built by Homescape, a three-time winner of Best Small Volume Builder BC.

This home received multiple local, provincial and national awards. Built Green Certified and registered R2000 with an EnerGuide rating. It was featured on HGTVs 'World’s Greenest Homes'.

Enjoy truly sustainable living with high-performance ICF walls, in-floor radiant heating, constant air filtering through the Heat Recovery Ventilation System and AC unit.

The open-floor design has a gourmet kitchen showcasing rich mahogany cabinets with high-end appliances such as a built-in Miele steam oven and coffee centre, wine fridge and six burner duel fuel stove.

A curved, suspended concrete, two-tiered deck overlooks the private sandy beach with dock and boat lift. All three spacious bedrooms have full ensuites and WI closets. Bonus, a luxurious separate guest suite!

Ground floor entrance has double glass doors with an elevator to the main floor offering sweeping views of Okanagan Lake.

2104 Randall Street Summerland, $4,299,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 778.476.7778

