Unique architecture defines luxury Naramata home

Chamberlain Property Group is proud to present Maurer House.

The architect is Florian Maurer, MAIBC, recipient of the Governor General’s Medal for Architecture in 2006.

Now expanded with an award winning addition attached to the main house, this trophy lake-view modernist residence has breathtaking Naramata vineyard and lakeviews.

Seamless living space extends from indoors to the central courtyard garden. The .47 acre property in the heart of Wine Country makes the perfect retreat or full time residence.

It is prized for its gardens that include a variety of fruit trees throughout. It has an eco-friendly design with an Energuide rating of 92 due to the 9.4 KW Net-Metering Photovoltaic system.

Built to incorporate the natural environment in the design, the home was built in the ‘Roman’ style — in a ‘C’ shape around a courtyard. This home has been featured in numerous architectural design magazines both locally and internationally.

2843 Arawana Place, $2,299,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 778.476.7778

To view the listing, click here.