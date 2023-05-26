Unique waterfront Naramata paradise hits the market

Truly one-of-a-kind waterfront paradise! Perched on the Naramata Bench and surrounded by vineyards, this property offers expansive lakeviews and boasts a distinctive & luxurious design, making this 3 bed, 5 bath home a true architectural masterpiece.

Glass ceiling foyer leads to spectacular atrium, dual glass French doors open to the outdoor oasis with lake views in every direction, take a dip in the infinity pool while overlooking Okanagan Lake.

Contemporary kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, dual wall ovens, a 6-burner range and dual islands!

Take your elevator to the lower level, which includes a secondary kitchen with walk-in fridge/ freezer, an extraordinary wine cellar & tasting bar, workshop/storage and large office. Local wineries purchase the Merlot grapes grown on property.

The 1900 SQ FT Secondary building is designed for wine production and guest suite potential, as well as boutique winery potential.

The property also features solar paneling for energy efficiency.

2185 Naramata Road, $4,290,000

Listing Agent Kirk Chamberlain: Contact [email protected] or 778-476-7778

To view the listing, click here.