Could there be carbon-based life forms in space?

In his 1930 book, The Mysterious Universe, James Jeans wrote, "Life exists in the universe only because the carbon atom possesses certain exceptional properties".

Back in those days nobody knew about all the complex carbon chemistry going on in the cold, dense clouds between the stars, so Jeans' statement was more accurate than he could have realized. Even today, Jeans' writings are well worth reading. Not only was he a brilliant astronomer, physicist and mathematician, he also had a strong sense of wonder, which comes through in his writings.

We know life on Earth is based on the chemistry of carbon. Carbon atoms provide the frameworks of amino acids, proteins, enzymes, DNA, haemoglobin and so on. Without it we would not exist. Here on Earth, under the environmental conditions existing here, carbon is unique in that it can form huge molecules, involving chains and rings of carbon atoms. No matter what special biological tool is needed, it can be made out of carbon atoms. No other element can do this.

In a science fiction comic book I read a very, very long time ago, explorers of Mars were surprised by a strange being emerging from the Martian desert proclaiming "I am based on the element silicon".

Such a way of saying hello is even more unlikely than, "Take me to your leader". It is true that silicon and carbon atoms are related. Like carbon it has the potential for grabbing up to four other atoms at a time, but the silicon atoms are bigger, which means they find it harder to form long chains or large molecules that are stable. There can be no silicon equivalents of amino acids, for example.

Another problem is life as we know it is based upon water providing the environment for chemical reactions. Some carbon-based molecules are insoluble, others are semi-soluble and some completely soluble in water. Silicon provides far fewer options. In addition, silicon atoms would rather grab onto oxygen atoms than other silicon atoms, which can be a problem in an oxygen-based atmosphere. These are the ideas that went through the mind of Jeans, but we have found out a lot more over the last few decades.

On any dark, clear night, especially in summer and autumn, the Milky Way forms a conspicuous arch across the sky. Even with our unaided eyes, we can see great gaps and rifts in the stream of stars. These are places where dark clouds of cold gas and dust block the light of the stars behind them. We see similar clouds in other galaxies.

The advent of radio astronomy made it possible to detect the radio signatures of the chemical compounds inside those clouds, and give a foundation to the exotic science of cosmic chemistry. The radio observations have detected the signatures of so many molecules that most of them have still to be identified. However, among those identified so far are many carbon-based molecules, including methane, formaldehyde, methanol, ethanol, hydrogen cyanide, acetylene (and its relatives), and so on.

When new planets form, they get a ration of these ingredients. The new planets and stars are born from a disc of material formed by the collapsing birth cloud. Amino acids have been detected in these discs and in the dusty surfaces of asteroids formed from the Solar System's birth disc. Amino acids and the carbon-based molecules in those clouds are believed to be the basis of the development of life as we know it.

We cannot rule out cosmic life forms based upon different processes; some could be really bizarre. Intriguingly though, from what we see going on in those interstellar clouds, it looks as though carbon-based life is getting a lot of preferential treatment. However, that does not mean that carbon-based aliens need look or behave anything like us.

