The attraction of the magnetic universe

Photo: Pixabay

Our observatory, along with several others around the world, is involved in a project called GMIMS (pronounced gee-mims).

GMIMS stands for Global Magneto-Ionic Medium Survey and, as with many projects, a lot of effort went into making the rather contrived acronym. One of the objectives is to map the weak magnetic fields that pervade our galaxy, and the structures they form in the clouds of cosmic gas and dust.

Those magnetic fields are incredibly weak, but still very important in defining what goes on out there. They help shape clouds and other structures, and are an important ingredient in the formation of stars and planets. As the dust and gas clouds collapse to form these bodies, magnetic fields are captured too. These might be rather intangible compared with the other ingredients, but they play a big role in the life of that star or planet containing them.

A star is a ball of hot gas with nuclear fusion producing enormous amounts of energy in its centre. With heat in the centre and cold space outside, energy moves outwards from the core and is radiated off into space. Material flows upwards, cools and sinks down again. The star is rotating too, which makes these flows quite complicated.

That extremely hot gas—plasma—is an excellent conductor of electricity and interacts with the magnetic field to generate electric currents. Those, in turn, generate even stronger magnetic fields. They give the star structure (our Sun is example). Without them, it would be a fuzzy ball of hot gas. They is also responsible for flares and all the other aspects of stellar activity. We know the magnetic field of the Sun reverses every 10 to 13 years. This, almost certainly, happens to many other stars too.

Planets start off as balls of molten rock. Over time, the heavier minerals and other materials sink down to the core region, leaving the lighter stuff floating on top. In many cases, the deep interior of the planet ends up containing a lot of molten iron and nickel.

As these circulate, due to convection and other effects, the moving metal interacts with that sample of cosmic magnetic field to generate electric currents, which in turn generate new, stronger magnetic fields. This is what happened on Earth.

Some worlds, particularly smaller ones, inherit little or no iron and nickel, and consequently form no significant magnetic field. In addition, smaller worlds cool off more quickly and when the interiors solidify, the currents of molten metal stop and the magnetic fields start to decay. The Moon is more or less solid inside, and has no significant magnetic field.

Mars is a rather sad example of a planet that lost its magnetic field. The Earth's magnetic field plays a critical role in keeping the solar wind away from our planet's atmosphere. Long ago, Mars enjoyed a similar situation. The planet had a thick atmosphere, lots of water on its surface. Then its core solidified, the dynamo stopped, the magnetic field decayed, allowing the solar wind to scrub away the planet's atmosphere, leaving the thin remnant we see today, and the planet became a frigid desert. Orbiting spacecraft have detected the remnants of that magnetic field, in patches of magnetized minerals lying below the surface.

Geological evidence shows that throughout our world's history there have been reversals of the Earth's magnetic field. Sometimes these have been separated by as little as 10,000 years. In other cases, millions of years.

It has been suggested that the next reversal is overdue. However, it is likely the field does not switch off and then come back reversed. Instead patches of reversed magnetic field appear, become more widespread and then finally take over. There are almost certainly other planets where this is happening, but as yet we are far from understanding how or why it does.

•••

• Just before dawn, look for Mars in the dawn glow and Saturn higher and further to the west.

• The Moon will reach last quarter on May 30.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.