Why some stars 'wink' in the night sky

Photo: Pixabay

Imagine what it must have been like for ancient sky watchers when they saw a star slowly winking at them.

They were familiar with stars twinkling and planets shining steadily, but they found these long, slow winks rather unnerving. The star would shine steadily for 2.9 days, and then, for around 10 hours it would dim to around a third of its original brightness, and then brighten again.

Arab astronomers named it "Algol", meaning "The Demon". The earliest mention of the star was by the Egyptians, some 3,200 years ago, in a calendar of lucky and unlucky days. However, European astronomers did not notice this odd star until 1669, when it was discovered by Montanari, an Italian astronomer, and then, independently, in 1782 by Goodricke, an English astronomer.

This gap in time was probably due to two things, firstly that European astronomers did not believe stars could do that, and secondly, for most of the time Algol shines steadily as a moderately bright star.

Algol lies in the constellation of Perseus, where, for most of the time it is the second-brightest star. The constellation depicts the hero Perseus after he had slain the gorgon Medusa. She had snakes instead of hair and one good look from her would turn you to stone. In the constellation her head is hanging from one of Perseus' hands. Her head is of course marked by the star, Algol.

We now know Algol's winks are due to the star having a larger but much fainter companion star, and as they orbit closely around each other, they take turns passing in front of each other. The stars are so close together we only see them as a single dot in the sky. When both stars are visible, we see the greatest, steady brightness. One star is a lot dimmer than the other. When the dim one passes in front of the brighter one, we get a wink. We get a second wink when the brightest star passes in front of the dimmer one, but that wink is very small and only visible using instruments. It turns out that Algol is a system of three stars orbiting each other, but the third star takes no part in the blinking.

If the Algol system is so far away and its members so close together they appear to us as a single dot, how did we find out what the system is like, and what is happening? The tool that solved the mystery was the spectroscope, a tool for analyzing light. It tells us we are looking at two stars, alternately moving towards and away from us.

It is not clear as to whether there are planets in the Algol system. Planets orbiting two closely spaced stars would have highly unstable orbits. If there is a counterpart of Tattooine (a planet in the Star Wars movies) out there, the variations in temperature as the planet orbits its pair of suns would make it extremely hostile for living things.

Algol stands out because one star is passing in front of the other, and they are orbiting so close that they get round each other in less than three days. Other than that Algol is just an example of a multiple star, where two or more stars are born together and spend their lives, or most of their lives orbiting around one another.

There are multiple stars that are far enough apart for us to see them individually though a telescope, or in some cases our unaided eyes. The most easy to find example of this is the second star in from the end of the handle of the Big Dipper, the brightest part of the constellation Ursa Major, the "Great Bear".

If the night is reasonably clear and dark, you should be able to see that star, named Mizar, has a companion, Alcor. In some countries that companion star is known as "The Rider". If you have a small telescope, you will see Mizar has another companion, closer in. There are countless multiple stars worth looking at. The most beautiful is Albireo, marking the head of the Cygnus, "The Swan". One star is orange and the other blue.

• Venus lies low in the dawn glow.

• Jupiter shines high in the south after sunset, and Saturn low in the southwest.

• The Moon will reach its last quarter on Feb. 2.

