What light tells us about space

Photo: Pixabay

On the windowsill in my den at home, I have a prism (a triangular piece of glass) mounted so that sunlight coming through the window is projected as a band of colours on the ceiling: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

This band of separated colours is known as a spectrum (plural spectra). This happens because white sunlight is made up of those colours. The colour of light depends on its wavelength, with red light having the longest wavelength and violet the shortest. The prism separates the colours because it bends light more as its wavelength decreases.

This effect was first discovered long ago—back in the 1660s—by Isaac Newton, when he was the first person to pass sunlight through a prism. His discovery led to the development of an astronomical tool that is as important as the telescope - the spectroscope. With it, we can measure the temperatures of stars, what they are made of and how rapidly they are moving towards or away from us. In addition, the spectroscope helped us discover the expansion of the universe.

Colour is an indication of temperature. White-hot is hotter than red-hot, and out there in the universe there are things that are ultra-violet or even x-ray hot. We can look at the spectrum of the light from a distant star, and from the relative brightnesses of the colours in the spectrum we can determine the star's temperature. This has now been done for many thousands of stars, including the Sun.

Moreover, if we spread out the light enough, we see that the spectra (plural of spectrum) of light from stars are crossed by patterns of dark lines. These lines are produced by atoms of the various elements making up the stars.

Each element has a characteristic pattern of lines. By comparing these lines with the signatures of elements measured in the laboratory, we know what the Sun and the other stars are made of. When the sunlight was analyzed in this way, observers detected the signature of an element that was unfamiliar to them. They named it helium, after the sun god Helios. It was later found here on Earth.

Measuring the temperatures and composition of other stars made it possible to study how stars work and what the lifetime of a star might be like. Because these spectral signatures of elements are at precise and constant wavelengths, we can also measure whether the star or other object producing the light is approaching or receding from us.

We have all observed the Doppler effect, where the pitch of a sound from something approaching us is higher than when it passes and then recedes. This is because when the noisy object is approaching us, the sound waves it is producing are compressed, elevating the pitch. When it has passed and is moving away, the sound waves are stretched out, lowering the pitch.

We can look at the signature pattern of lines in the spectrum of an element in the laboratory, where it is neither approaching nor receding, and then look for that particular element's pattern of lines in the spectra of distant stars and galaxies. If those objects are approaching us, that pattern of lines is shifted towards the shorter wavelengths, that is, towards the blue end of the spectrum.

On the other hand, if those objects are receding from us, their line patterns are shifted towards the red end. In astronomy, almost everything outside our galaxy is receding from us, so we usually refer to this shift in the wavelength as red shift. It was the spectroscope that revealed to us the expansion of the universe; the further away a distant galaxy is, the faster it is receding from us.

When looking at that pretty rainbow the prism is projecting on the ceiling, it is intriguing to consider how much information is hidden in it.

•••

• Venus lies low in the dawn glow.

• Mars and Mercury are hard to see.

• Jupiter shines high in the south after sunset, and Saturn is low in the southwest.

• The Moon will be full on Jan. 25.

