Stars discovered that create huge diamonds in their cores

Photo: Contributed It is believed Jupiter may have a huge Dimond at its core.

Astronomers recently discovered a star that seems to be in the process of growing a huge diamond in its core.

There are other stars that seem to be doing this too, and for decades it has been suggested that giant planets like Jupiter may have a diamond centre as well. What is going on?

Diamonds are crystals, made up of a compact lattice of countless carbon atoms. Given time, most atoms form crystals. They don't want to bond together randomly. When a new atom meets a growing cluster of identical atoms, it finds there are favoured positions to attach to. That means that when the medium in which they move is cooling very slowly they will form an organized structure, a crystal.

If the cooling is rapid, the atoms may only have time to form tiny crystals, or possibly no crystals at all. In the core of a star that is cooling over millions or billions of years, crystals have a chance to become large, ir even extremely large.

Diamonds are made of carbon. In its most familiar form, carbon is a soft, greasy, black substance, present in substances like charcoal, and can make hard-to-remove stains on clothing.

However, if carbon is exposed to high pressures and temperatures, such as those existing some 150 to 200 kilometres underground, it crystallizes into its most compact form, diamond, which is transparent and very hard. It is highly prized for jewellery and for making tools for tough cutting tasks.

Carbon is one of the by-products of energy production in stars. Stars start by using hydrogen to produce energy. The waste product is helium. Then, as the hydrogen gets used up, the core temperatures and pressures rise and the helium starts turning into heavier elements, such as carbon.

These elements are then used to produce energy, and even heavier elements. How far this process goes depends on how hot and compressed a star can make its core. The Sun is big enough to make a little carbon in its later life. Somewhat more massive stars will produce a lot of it. If the star is not massive enough to use carbon as fuel, it will end up with a lot of carbon in its core.

Stars with masses larger than about 1.4 times the mass of the Sun end their lives explosively. The explosion blasts the stars' material out into space and also synthesizes additional elements. These form the raw material for making planets.

Stars that are smaller than 1.4 times the mass of the Sun end up as white dwarf stars, with no source of energy and very slowly cool off. These are the ones that are believed able to grow diamonds.

During most of the life of a star, the temperature in its core is far too high for anything to crystallize. However, when a star finally becomes a white dwarf star, it has no source of energy and its core starts to cool. Eventually, it reaches the point where atoms can bond together.

When planets form they inherit carbon made in previous generations of stars. Giant planets, like Jupiter, have temperatures and pressures in their cores high enough to grow large, or even huge, diamonds.

We know conditions deep in the Earth are also conducive to growing diamonds. However, whether they are common or rare, or whether there are some huge ones down there is not yet known. The only ones we can access are the ones that are brought to the surface by volcanic activity.

The diamonds deep down will probably remain inaccessible. This also applies to any diamonds that are deep inside Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus or Neptune. This applies even more so to diamonds in white dwarf stars, that is assuming we had the technology to even get to them.

These latest discoveries are unlikely to have any significant impact on global diamond prices.

•••

• Venus and Mars lie very close together low in the west after sunset.

• Saturn rises around midnight and Jupiter appears low in the sky before dawn glow.

• The Moon will be full on July 3.

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the National Research Council's Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory near Penticton.

