Finding what stars are made of

In the middle of the 19th Century, astronomers first used spectroscopes to analyze the light from the Sun and other celestial objects.

They found the signatures of familiar elements such as sodium, iron, hydrogen and so on. There was one element they found that had not yet been discovered on Earth—helium, the party balloon gas. However, scientists allowed their own ideas to colour their interpretation of the data, and concluded that everything "up there" is made of the same mixture of elements as everything "down here".

That led to a problem. If the Sun and other stars were made of the same mixture of elements as the Earth and other planets, where were they getting their energy from?

At the same time, geologists concluded the Earth was many millions of years old. The earliest signs of life they found were in rocks some 500 million years old. So the Earth had to be a lot older than that.

We now know the Earth formed around 4.5 billion years ago and it seems that life appeared on our planet only around a billion years later, as soon as the surface had cooled enough for liquid water to accumulate on its surface, forming the first seas.

If we assume the Sun is made up of the same mixture of elements as the Earth, then there is a problem with having it provide a steady flow of energy for long enough.

A rather tongue-in-cheek calculation showed a ball of coal the same mass as the Sun would burn out in tens of thousands of years, assuming oxygen was available to make it burn.

A more serious idea was that the impact of infalling material forming a body in space would release a tremendous amount of heat. Our world was molten at the beginning, for that reason. A body the size of the Sun would take a lot longer to cool off: a few million years. However, that is also nowhere long enough.

Around the beginning of the 20th Century, radioactivity was discovered, along with Einstein's famous equation, E equals mc squared. That equation means that totally annihilating a small amount of mass produces an enormous amount of energy.

If this were going on in stars, they would shine more or less indefinitely. There would be no old stars, running out of fuel. This mechanism was too efficient. However, the only way we know to convert matter into energy with high efficiency is to drop it into in black holes.

In the 1920s, Cecelia Payne was completing the research for her doctorate. She was looking at spectroscopic observations of the Sun, and concluded hydrogen and helium in stars were not just present in traces, as believed by much of the established astronomical community. Her observations showed the Sun, and probably the other stars too, were almost totally made of hydrogen and helium, with all the other elements making up just a tiny fraction of the total.

She was correct in her findings, but as a young woman astronomer fighting the astronomical establishment, she had trouble getting her ideas accepted. However, as the evidence piled up, her discovery became standard thinking in astronomy.

This new knowledge led to a solution to the problem of how stars generate energy. In the high-pressure and very hot cores of stars hydrogen fuses into other elements, liberating energy as it does so. It is not 100% efficient, but the waste by-products are the elements needed to make planets and other bodies, and living things like us.

Payne went on to make important discoveries on the interior workings of variable stars.

• On June 21, the Sun will reach its northernmost point in its annual travels, marking the summer solstice.

• Venus and Mars lie close together, low in the west after sunset.

• Saturn rises in the early hours, and Jupiter appears low in the sky before dawn glow.

• The Moon will reach its first quarter on June 25.

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the National Research Council's Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory near Penticton.

