Blood Moon super, eclipsed

Photo: Mike De Sisti/AP The Moon glows a red hue during a total lunar eclipse April 15, 2014.

The Moon will be "blood,” "super" and eclipsed on May 26.

Unfortunately, the main phase of the eclipse will be starting around 2:45 a.m. PDT, when the dark edge of the Earth's shadow starts to move across the Moon's face.

At the time, the Moon will be low in the southwest and close to setting. How far into the eclipse we will see depends on the southwest horizon.

To see the rest of this eclipse we would need to be on a tropical island out in the Pacific Ocean.

However, just in case you find yourself on one of them, here is the eclipse timetable.

The Moon will start to enter the Earth's inner shadow at 2:45 a.m., and will be fully in shadow by 4:12 a.m. It will start to exit at 4:26 a.m. and all will be over by 5:53 a.m.

All times are in PDT. The terms Super Moon and Blood Moon are being applied to this eclipse. What do these terms mean?

The Moon's orbit around the Earth is not circular, so its distance from us varies a bit, between 356.500 kilometres at its closest to about 406,700 km at its furthest. That is, a variation of around 13%.

Since things look larger when they are closer, we see the size of the Moon in the sky change by that percentage. This size variation is most visible when the Moon is full, that is, when the Earth lies roughly between the Sun and Moon so we see the Moon lit from behind us.

When we have a full Moon when the Moon is at its closest to us we have a Super Moon.

Actually, a change in apparent diameter of a few percent is not really noticeable without measuring devices. However, when the Moon is low in the sky, we see another, much more obvious effect.

The Moon looks huge near the horizon and as it gets higher in the sky it looks smaller and smaller. This actually has nothing at all to do with the Moon. It is a trick our brains are playing in interpreting what we see.

To confirm this, look at the Moon through a drinking straw when it is near the horizon. You might be surprised to find that through an average drinking straw you will see the entire lunar disc plus a good chunk of sky around it.

Note how much of the field of view is filled by the Moon. A more precise method would be to make a tube out of paper, rolling it tightly enough for the view through it to show the whole Moon and nothing more.

Look at the Moon when it is close to the horizon and repeat the observation when the Moon is high in the sky. The lunar disc will look the same size. The Moon will be low in the sky during this eclipse.

If the Earth had no atmosphere, during a lunar eclipse it would simply block out the sunlight falling on the Moon, so that it would just vanish from the sky.

However, the fact we do have an atmosphere changes everything.

First, the atmosphere bends or refracts the sunlight into the shadow zone, illuminating the Moon.

Second, dust and other materials in our atmosphere subtract the blues and greens from the sunlight, leaving the reds and yellows.

This is the reason sunsets can be so spectacular. So the sunlight refracted by our atmosphere onto the eclipsed Moon is mainly red. The eclipsed Moon looks red — a Blood Moon.

If we were standing on the Moon, looking at the Earth, we would see a dark disc surrounded by a thin, bright ring of sunset red.

Lunar eclipses are scientifically useful. With no atmosphere and a very dry surface, the lunar surface starts to cool off very rapidly when the Sun's heat is blocked out.

This means we can use lunar eclipses to study lunar soils. Using infrared and radio telescopes we can measure the temperatures at various depths below the surface layer and how they change during the eclipse.

From this we can deduce soil properties, density, water content (if any) and many other things. Measurements like this were helpful in planning the first manned trips to our cosmic neighbour.