Satellites made of wood?

Photo: Leo Delauncey/Mailonline

Would you make a spacecraft out of wood?

Surely we would make spacecraft out of space-age materials: exotic alloys and other things that can stand the radiation and temperature extremes of space.

However, researchers in Japan and other countries are now looking at the possibilities of using wood for the main structures of satellites.

This old-fashioned material has a lot of possibilities in space. First, it is tough and can tolerate large temperature variations. Pouring boiling water or liquid nitrogen on a piece of wood does not destroy it.

Wood is a poor conductor of heat, so it can help smooth out the effect of wild temperature variations on the equipment inside the satellite.

It is cheap and light. Some woods are extremely hard and others very flexible, with a myriad of woods lying between these extremes.

It can be glued or fastened using entire surfaces rather than localized joints using screws. There is a centuries-long experience in the development and use of adhesives for fastening pieces of wood together.

One interesting aspect of wood is that it is transparent to most radio waves. In some cases it might be possible to put antennas and their associated electronic components inside the spacecraft body.

However, one downside of wood is that it does not reflect radar signals. Unless there are large metal structures, like dish antennas attached to the spacecraft, it might be hard to see using ground-based radar.

This is important, because being able to track satellites and space junk is an important part of managing the space around the Earth and reducing the chances of losing spacecraft in collisions, or more importantly, minimizing the risk to astronauts.

Putting a metal foil cover over the spacecraft exterior would make it reflect radar signals and make it trackable, but then the antennas will have to be back on the outside.

A major driver of the consideration of wooden satellites is what happens at the end of a spacecraft's life.

For many years, we did not think much about what happens to satellites that stop working, or the booster rockets and other kit that wind up in orbit.

After all, space is big. However, now the accumulation of space junk around the Earth is an increasingly important problem. In the next few years, we are likely to see more than 50,000 satellites being launched to provide world-wide 5G Internet access.

There is the possibility of losing satellites to space junk collisions and there is also the issue of what to do with satellites that have ceased to work.

Today, spacecraft and unused boosters are removed by slowing them down a bit, so that their orbits touch the denser parts of the Earth's atmosphere.

When satellites travelling about 30,000 km/h hit the atmosphere, friction heats them to very high temperatures and the savage deceleration forces make them come apart.

The result is they usually reach the ground in the form of fine dust that nobody notices. However, as the Japanese point out, this dust contains all sorts of rare-earth metals and other things.

At the moment, this dust fall is not particularly polluting, but when the sky is a solid mass of satellites this dust fall could become more serious.

Wood does not burn in space, because there is no oxygen. However, during re-entry all that wood would burn to ash, which is non-polluting.

There is probably a bigger fall of ash in the atmosphere all the time, due to forest fires burning around the world.

Wood is easy to make. It is manufacturing itself all over the world, all the time, without our help.

It is maybe odd that nobody thought of this sooner. Maybe just as odd is that living in a country with loads of wood, and with a substantial part of our economy based on wood, why didn't we think of it?