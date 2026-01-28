Joining the 'secret' society at Ex Nihilo Winery

Mystery wine tasting

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon Winemaker Jim Faulkner leads guests through a vertical tasting of four Privata vintages, exploring how each wine has aged over time.

Joining the "secret" society at Ex Nihilo Winery doesn’t require a password but it helps to arrive under cover of darkness.

Last winter, I set out on an early yet already dark winter night, winding along the curvy roads to the Lake Country winery. I stepped out under a dusting of snow and walked past the sleeping vines, aglow with evening lights. The sense of secrecy lingered in the air as the intimate group gathered around a long table for a private tasting—private in more ways than one.

“Privata is Italian for secret,” says winemaker Jim Faulkner. “So, we don’t tell you what’s in the blend. I will tell you that we’re trying four different wines and none of them are the same. There are common components in three and one is different from the rest.”

Jim smiles. “I’ll let you try to figure out which one it is.”

And so, the mystery wine tasting begins.

Ex Nihilo has been crafting premium blends under the Privata label since 2010.

“The idea is we take what we like from the year and create the wines,” says Jim. “Most people think, oh, it’s going to be a Bordeaux blend. I’ll tell you right now, t’s not.”

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon Ex Nihilo has been crafting premium blends under the Privata label since 2010.

Beyond exploring the layered complexity of each red (Spoiler: We never do find out exactly which grapes are in each secret wine), this Privata tasting is part of a vertical, where different vintages are tasted side by side to reveal how a wine evolves over time.

Today’s vertical flight is one of workshops offered in the winter as part of Ex Nihilo’s Aging Gracefully vertical series.

“Normally, when we do these events, I get to talk about the wine and the grapes and where they’re grown,” says Jim.

Instead, he launches into a winemaker’s version of a weather report—how each year’s sunshine, rain and warmth shaped the grapes. We start with the 2016 Privata Red, and juicy blueberry and pomegranate fruit notes rise from my first glass. The full mouthfeel and ripe fruit come from a long and somewhat cool year.

“2016 was not the warmest summer but it was actually quite warm in the fall,” says Jim. “We were sub 30 C for most of the summer, mostly in the 28 C range in July and August. (And by the way, grapes don’t grow after 32 C. They kind of shut down.) Then we went to 18 C through September and up to 16 C sometime in October, which is good. Ideally, that’s a great growing time for us.”

The 2017 Privata Red is bolder and right away the nose is different—dried floral and spice.

To help us know what we’re tasting and smelling, Jim has set out bowls of herbs and one of dried olives to help identify individual notes in each wine. The 2018 offers notes of cocoa, raspberry and thyme, followed by rich flavours of plum and a hint of caramel. The youngest wine of the flight, a 2021 Reserve Privata, is delightful, a tasting of ripe berries with a special hint of sarsaparilla root.

“Whenever we do these classes, we taste the wines beforehand so we can write up-to-date notes,” says Jim. “When we bottle the wine, we record tasting notes at that time but over the years, the wine changes.

“This one’s nine years old now,” he says as he tastes the 2016. “It’s not going to taste exactly like it did originally.”

What stood out most, he says, was how well the wines held up. “After trying all of them, I was really pleased. They’re all amazing and some, like the 2016, in my opinion, don’t taste like they’re nine years old. They’re fresher than that.”

The Aging Gracefully vertical series is once again underway at Ex Nihilo. The Malbec series was Jan. 19 and the Cabernet Franc series will go Feb. 26. The Pinot Noir series is scheduled for March 26 for. Tickets are $59 from exploretock.com/exnihilo.

Yvonne Turgeon pours her passion into crafting wine adventures and sharing spirited stories at sippinpretty.co.

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon A glowing winter night sets the tone for a vertical tasting of Ex Nihilo’s Privata wines, where guests explore the blends behind the secret label.

