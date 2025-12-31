Raising a glass to B.C. wine industry pioneer

B.C. wine visionary

Photo: Contributed Hester Creek Estate Winery

As the year comes to a close, I’m raising a toast to the proprietor of one of the oldest wine properties in the province and offering up some silver and gold adornment for your table.

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon Hester Creek Estate Winery is one of the oldest wine properties in the province.

This November, the industry honoured the passing of Hester Creek Estate Winery proprietor Curt Garland (1937–2025). Today, the South Okanagan winery near Oliver, B.C. is shaped by Garland’s vision, from its old vines on the bench to the experience it offers every guest.

So, let’s indulge in the wine that bears his name.

The 2022 Hester Creek Garland ($64.99) is a Cabernet Sauvignon–dominated blend. This juicy fruit makes up more than three-quarters of the wine, rounded out by Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. The grapes hung late into the season, concentrating flavour and colour.

What lands in the glass is quietly seductive, much like the bottle itself. Presented in a luxury claret Bordeaux shape with silver etching, this wine is elegant on the outside and generous within.

Dark plum and blackcurrant lead the way. There’s a subtle lift of orange peel on the finish, a touch of brightness against all that depth. The tannins are smooth and beautifully integrated, softened by oak that has done its thoughtful work after 24 months in French barrels. While clearly an age-worthy red, this round softness makes Garland deeply drinkable right now.

The wine is crafted from estate fruit grown on some of the oldest vinifera vines in British Columbia, planted in 1968 by Italian-born Joe Busnardo, who believed European noble grape varieties could thrive here. The vineyard rests on the Golden Mile Bench, at the base of Mt. Kobau, roughly 100 metres above the valley floor. Warm days, cooling late-afternoon shade, and well-draining alluvial soils create a growing environment so distinct it helped earn the region its place as B.C.’s first official sub-GI in 2014.

The first 330 cases of Garland were released in 2018 to mark the estate’s 50th anniversary. Having proven so popular, the small-lot wine has since become a cherished annual release.

Photo: Contributed Hester Creek Estate Winery proprietor Curt Garland passed away earlier this year.

Garland stands alongside its better-known sibling, 2022 Hester Creek The Judge ($49.99), an Okanagan icon for bold red lovers, dressed in a dark black bottle with gold etching. Where Garland is poise, The Judge is power. Winemaker Mark Hopley blends all five Bordeaux varieties here, leaning on Merlot (47%), Cabernet Franc (34%), and Cabernet Sauvignon (17%), with touches of Malbec and Petit Verdot. Dark cherry and chocolate notes weave with cedar, tobacco, and caramel.

Both wines belong to Hester Creek’s Origin series, drawn from the best barrels in the cellar, each expressing the Golden Mile Bench in its own voice.

But to truly understand Garland — the wine and the man — you need to stand where it’s made.

The original winery opened in the early 1980s as Divino Estate Winery, and there’s still something undeniably divine about visiting here. Building on the site’s Italian roots, Garland transformed Hester Creek into a complete wine-country destination. From the Tuscan-inspired restaurant, Terrafina, to the ceramic tile, stone and wood of the elegant tasting room, the Mediterranean-inspired estate is stunning. The winery offers complimentary tastings on select wines at the bar, with a fee for premium and seated tasting experiences.

Guests can also opt for an overnight stay at The Villa, with its six suites perched high on the hill. Mornings begin with mist over vineyard rows and evenings end with a glass in hand as the sun drops behind Mt. Kobau. This is a wine-country moment that shines both silver and gold.

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon Private tastings are available at Hester Creek Estate Winery.

