Kelowna’s night of craft cocktails and clandestine charm

In the spirit

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon The "Gilden eggs” of Oak 'n' Cru nest among flowers.

Lamps are lit, their jewelled edges and the glint of whiskey bottles catching the light as the soft sounds of jazz invite guests in.

We’re at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna, transformed into a speakeasy—or better yet, seven intimate spaces throughout the building, each featuring a craft cocktail and gourmet bite.

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon Brenna Iannarelli-Verde honours pioneering bartender Ada Coleman with a Elvove Gin cocktail, earning her the People’s Choice Award.

Okanagan Spirits is hosting its 10th Mixoff, and spirits are stirring both in the glass and in the swing of pearl beads or the bounce of a sassy vintage fringe. Getting into the spirit with their prohibition-era ensembles are judges Jeremy Dyck, Stephen Brown, Jeremy Lupen, Jaimie Morgan, Justin Morgan and Jenny Newell, who join Okanagan Spirits founder Tyler Dyck to crown “Best Bite” and the “Standout Cocktail.”

Tyler launched Okanagan Spirits with his father, Tony Dyck, in 2004 and quickly emerged as a champion for small producers, establishing the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C. and lobbying for lower distribution costs and the provincial “craft distillery” category adopted in 2013. B.C.’s craft scene took off, growing from just four distilleries in 2010 to thirty-five by 2016.

As the night progresses. Kelowna’s finest mixologists swirl those liqueurs and spirits with clandestine creativity and cunning puns. It’s more than just “whisky business” (though that was the password granting access to the offerings from Eldorado’s Lakeside Dining).

Across the way, Café Quattro’s Faith Campbell has smuggled in a bootleg brew of its signature espresso stirred with Okanagan Spirits vodka to craft the perfect coffee martini. The indulgent pairing—foie gras brûlé topped with a chocolate-dipped cherry—offers a richness not for the faint of heart, but it earns Café Quattro a second-place finish.

Oak & Cru also shines silver, tying for second with its “Gilded Egg,” a quail Scotch egg and chorizo nestled in Parmesan panko. The pairing: “The Bee’s Alibi,” where gin and blueberry liqueur meets fresh-squeezed lemon and honey. Oh, the buzz.

The top cocktail of the night is also my favourite, though its rosy hue belies the depth of Cantina del Centro’s “Swanky Lanky,” both in legend and taste. Its foundation, a spirit named Evolve Gin, should have tipped me off.

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon The 10th annual Mixoff was held in Kelowna in November.

Bartender Brenna Iannarelli-Verde shares with me the legend of the inspiration cocktail, the Hanky Panky, and its inventor, pioneering bartender Ada Coleman.

“She worked at the American Bar in the Savoy Hotel in London—very illustrious,” she says “She was promoted to head bartender in 1903. Another woman didn’t occupy that role until 2021. We’re here celebrating women, using Evolve Gin, which Okanagan Spirits created, and the proceeds go to charities that support women’s growth in the industry. I think that is incredibly important.”

As I sip, I’m handed a tin, void of any label or markings. I lift the silver tab and peel back the top to reveal a scrumptious tuna tartare, cheekily dubbed “Can-Tuna Treasure” after another legend. Thankfully, no pacts—or tricks—with the devil were needed.

The combination would see Cantina del Centro sweep the competition, earning both Judges’ Choice Award and People’s Choice Award for its standout cocktail, while also winning “Best Bite.”

Spirits are now stirring in holiday fashion at all the competitors’ lairs. Visit them at Café Quattro & Bistro, Cantina del Centro, Cocktails & Canapés, Gulfstream, Eldorado Resort’s Lakeside Dining Room, Manteo’s Maestro’s Mediterranean and Oak + Cru. No password needed.

Photo: Yvonne Turgeon A wink to prohibition style: Cantina del Centro presents its tuna tartare ‘Can-Tuna Treasure’ in a simple, unlabelled tin.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.