Set the Holiday Table: Food bank supports young single dad who lost his mother to cancer

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Introducing Rowan, a devoted single dad facing the challenges of raising his four-year-old daughter, Danielle. After recently gaining full custody, Rowan finds himself navigating the world of parenthood solo. He has been dedicated to working a seasonal job that brings him immense joy, but the impending end of the season casts a shadow on his financial stability.

Life took an unexpected turn for Rowan and his family when his mother, a pillar of support, succumbed to cancer last year. The loss left the family fractured, and this Christmas looms ahead with uncertainty. As the season of giving approaches, Rowan is grappling with the reality of not being able to provide the festive experience he envisions for Danielle.

With a heavy heart and a determination to give Danielle a sense of normalcy, Rowan turns to the Central Okanagan Food Bank as a last-ditch effort to ensure that his daughter is well-fed during these trying times. His love for his daughter is unwavering, and he dreams of a life where he can provide for her without the constant financial strain.

This Christmas, Rowan's greatest wish is to create cherished memories for Danielle, despite the challenges that life has thrown his way. The Central Okanagan Food Bank represents a community and support system that allows him to focus on what truly matters – giving Danielle a warm, loving, and nourished upbringing. In the face of adversity, Rowan's resilience shines through as he strives to build a better future for his daughter.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by: