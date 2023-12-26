Set the Holiday Table: Food bank helps as young mother navigates the complexities of postpartum depression

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Kelly, a resilient single mother residing in the Central Okanagan, is the proud parent of her bright and kind-hearted son, Ryan. In her eyes, Ryan is not just the best, but an exceptionally intelligent and compassionate 4-year-old. Despite the challenges life has thrown at them, Kelly remains dedicated to creating a loving and nurturing environment for her son.

Unfortunately, Ryan's father is unfit to be actively involved in his life. This has prompted Kelly to take on the role of both mother and father, ensuring that Ryan grows up surrounded by love and support.

Over the past few years, Kelly has faced her own battles with mental health, navigating the complexities of post-partum depression and coping with the additional stress brought on by the pandemic. Despite these challenges, Kelly is determined to rediscover her interests and establish a new sense of normalcy for herself and Ryan.

The family shares their home with an 18-year-old cat, a beloved furry companion who has been a constant source of joy for Ryan. The bond between Ryan and the cat reflects the warmth and care that characterize their household.

Currently working part-time at a local grocery store, Kelly provides for her family as best as she can, so Ryan has the opportunities he deserves. Her commitment to both work and family showcases her strength and determination in the face of adversity. However, the Central Okanagan Food Bank has assisted in providing nourishment for this family of two. Ryan’s favorite part of their hamper is the Snack Pack, with his favorite snacks being apples and granola bars.

As they navigate life's journey, Kelly and Ryan exemplify resilience, love, and the power of forging ahead despite the obstacles that may arise. When you donate to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, please know you are supporting families like Kelly and Ryan.



You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by: