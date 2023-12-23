Set the Holiday Table: Ukrainian family finds solace and support at Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Introducing Petro and Yvinnia, a resilient couple whose journey brought them to Canada in 2022, to escape the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Fueled by a determination to provide their four children with a haven, Petro and Yvinnia embraced the formidable challenge of relocating to Canada.

Facing an immediate language barrier, Petro grappled with limited proficiency in English, making everyday interactions a formidable task. However, each stumbling block in communication became a stepping stone to newfound connections. Petro embraced language classes, and as the days passed, he found himself gradually expressing thoughts and emotions with increasing confidence.

Employment posed a challenge as Petro discovered that his engineering qualifications from Ukraine weren't readily recognized in Canada. Undeterred, he dove into retraining programs, turning the challenge into an opportunity for professional growth. The journey, though emotionally taxing, became a testament to Petro's resilience and adaptability.

This Christmas holds a special significance for Petro, marking only his second celebration in Canada. Despite the hurdles of adapting to a new life, Petro and his family are profoundly grateful to now call Canada home, finding solace and support through the Central Okanagan Food Bank—a vital cornerstone in their journey to rebuild.

Hailing from Ukraine, Petro and Yvinnia recognize the profound role of food in celebrations. In their culture, food is more than sustenance; it lies at the heart of every joyous occasion. The assistance provided by the Central Okanagan Food Bank has become indispensable salvation, ensuring they can uphold cultural traditions and revel in the warmth of the season



A heartfelt thank you for reaching out with a helping hand and becoming a source of joy for Petro's family. This holiday season you can play a pivotal role in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most, like Petro and his family.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by: