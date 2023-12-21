Set the Holiday Table: Hard-hit family looks forward to cooking Christmas meal with hamper from Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Meghan, a resilient individual who works in the dental industry, found her life taking an unexpected turn at the beginning of the pandemic. Before the global crisis, both Meghan and her partner were employed full-time, enjoying financial stability, and even contributing to charitable causes. Unfortunately, the dental industry faced challenges during the pandemic, affecting Meghan's employment and the family's financial situation.

In early 2021, Meghan faced significant health concerns, altering her physical abilities. Despite the challenges, she maintains a positive outlook, focusing on what she can do rather than dwelling on limitations. Meghan’s diagnosis only allows her to work part-time, as her physical strength is not what it used to be.

Despite the adversity, Meghan expresses gratitude for being more emotionally and physically present for her children. The family faced additional hardships when their townhouse flooded, leading to temporary accommodation in a hotel while still managing mortgage payments. A broken-down car further added to their challenges, prompting the family to rely on public transportation.

Now back in their townhome, Meghan and her family have experienced profound humility. The Central Okanagan Food Bank's (COFB) hamper services have been a life-changing support, offering a new perspective on food as essential fuel. The family has also discovered a sense of community during hamper pick-up days. Meghan considers the services that the food bank provides to be a critical lifeline for her family, including the Snack Packs for the kid’s lunches.

Meghan and her partner share a unique journey, having both struggled with infertility in previous relationships. However, their union brought them the joy of welcoming a baby girl into the world, whom they consider a miracle. Despite the hardships, the family cherishes Christmas traditions, spending quality time together through activities like baking, playing board games, and embracing the festive spirit with matching pajamas, a tradition facilitated by Meghan's thoughtful savings. They are looking forward to the Christmas meal they will prepare with the Christmas Hamper they receive from the COFB.

