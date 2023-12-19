Set the Holiday Table: Senior turns to Central Okanagan Food Bank to help make ends meet in face of rising cost of living

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Meet Robert, a resilient senior whose life journey has been marked by both success and unexpected turns in his later years. Born in a small town in Saskatchewan, Robert grew up with a strong work ethic instilled by his parents, who emphasized the value of education and hard work.

In his early adulthood, Robert pursued his passion for numbers and finance, eventually becoming a successful accountant. His sharp mind and dedication led him to a fulfilling career, allowing him to provide a comfortable life for his family. Robert's achievements in the financial world were not only a testament to his skills but also a source of pride for those who knew him.

However, life took an unexpected turn for Robert during his retirement years. The combination of economic downturns, a heartbreaking divorce, unforeseen health challenges, and rising living costs eroded the financial stability he had worked so hard to achieve. Despite his best efforts to plan for retirement, Robert found himself in a situation where he had to make difficult choices to stretch his limited resources.

To make ends meet, Robert turned to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for assistance. This decision was not easy for him, as it meant confronting a new reality that contrasted sharply with the successful career he had enjoyed. Nevertheless, Robert approached this phase of his life with dignity and resilience, recognizing the importance of adapting to change.

Despite the challenges he faces in his senior years, Robert remains an inspiration to those around him. As he navigates this new chapter of his life, Robert continues to embody the principles of hard work, perseverance, and the importance of community that have defined his journey thus far.

