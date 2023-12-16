Set the Holiday Table: Central Okanagan Food Bank client uses Food Rescue Program to feed her chickens, pigs

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Meet Caren, a resilient individual who embarked on a challenging journey a couple of years ago when she uprooted her life to care for her terminally ill mother. Despite the emotional toll, she devoted herself to her family, by caring for her mother until her death and working tirelessly to ensure her father with Alzheimer’s had a place in a long-term care home.

Navigating through financial difficulties, Caren found herself in a tight spot, having to manage extended finances due to the relocation, which included the need to secure funds for pet and damage deposits. However, she was fortunate to secure a rental on an acreage, allowing her to keep her cherished pigs and chickens, even if it meant living in an RV.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) has become an essential support system for Caren. The emotional upliftment she receives from the services is evident. After picking up her hamper, she excitedly looks for any treats she receives and leaves the items on the dashboard as a surprise for her son when picking him up from school. One of the poignant moments etched in her memory from accessing the food bank occurred right after she was discharged from the hospital, having dealt with a bad bout of vertigo. During this challenging time, her son Jonah stepped in, skillfully crafting a comforting dinner using the pre-made meals they had unexpectedly received in their latest hamper, embodying a heartfelt gesture of care for both.

Caren is not only resourceful but also environmentally conscious. She repurposes food scraps downcycled from the COFB’s Food Rescue Program to feed her chickens and pigs. For her, maintaining her family, including those with four legs, is therapeutic and crucial for preserving a semblance of normalcy in her and her son Noah's lives. In the face of adversity, Caren has demonstrated strength, resilience, and a commitment to keeping her family together, safeguarding their mental health throughout the journey.

