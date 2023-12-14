Set the Holiday Table: Food bank client wishes she had sought help sooner

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Jenny has been accessing the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s (COFB) services for only a few months but wishes she had started much sooner. As a retired teacher who recently went through a divorce after 32 years of marriage, Jenny was having a hard time affording all her basic needs. Grocery shopping was the worst part of her week, as she would constantly be calculating the price of items in the cart, inevitably returning things she couldn’t afford to the store shelves before checking out.

As Jenny was doing errands one day in town, she was driving up Enterprise Way and something inside of her gathered up the courage to pull into the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Upon entering the building to inquire about how to become a client, her hands started shaking, and tears were streaming down her face. Jenny was embarrassed about using the food bank. Not to mention she thought there was always someone who could use the help more than her.



Jenny was welcomed with open arms by the staff and volunteers at the COFB – literally. When the volunteer coordinator noticed Jenny was upset, they offered her a hug and told her that she deserved to be there. The hamper Jenny received was tailored to her vegetarian preferences, which was full of fresh produce, canned goods, and even eggs; something she hadn’t purchased in months because of the high cost. If you asked Jenny what her thoughts on using the food bank are, she would say wholeheartedly that it’s changed her life.

“I didn’t come to the food bank sooner because I didn’t want to seem weak. But it’s my hope that everyone feels empowered to use this service if they are struggling. I’m forever grateful”- Jenny, COFB client since September 2023.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by: