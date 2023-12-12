Set the Holiday Table: Central Okanagan Food Bank a crucial lifeline to retired military couple with new baby

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

om and Veronica's love story began 11 years ago when they met, forming a bond that has weathered both joyous and challenging times. As a retired military couple, they embrace the comfort of home and have welcomed a new addition to their family. For a decade the pair struggled with infertility, and just as they were about to accept their reality, they welcomed their daughter, Alley, into the world. Alley is considered a miracle and a symbol of hope after years of longing for a family.

Their home is filled with love not only for each other but also for their four disabled dogs. These furry companions are a testament to Veronica's dedication to dog rescue efforts. Each one bears a unique story, and they have become cherished members of the family. Veronica poured her heart into caring for these dogs while she grappled with her own infertility over the years.

Recently, this new family had a significant upheaval when their landlord sold the house, they had called home for the past nine years. Adjusting to a smaller and drastically more expensive basement suite has brought both challenges and a fresh perspective on what truly matters.

Amidst these changes, Tom and Veronica are eagerly looking forward to starting new family traditions this holiday season. The arrival of Alley has infused their lives with renewed purpose, and they are determined to create a loving and stable environment for their daughter.



The support they receive from the Central Okanagan Food Bank is a crucial lifeline, helping them provide for their family as they navigate these transitions and build a brighter future together.