Set the Holiday Table: New mom gets support from Tiny Bundle program at Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Wendy and her husband Mark have been coming to the Okanagan to operate a wilderness resort in West Kelowna for over 10 years. The duo looks forward to doing so each year, making the long trek from Powell River. This year Wendy’s adult daughter, Aria, was with them with her two-week-old baby, and what started out like any other year quickly changed when the McDougall Creek fire broke out.

Within hours the family went from being on evacuation alert – to evacuation notice; forcing them to leave behind their job and living accommodation. The family parked their trailers in the Walmart parking lot for 2 weeks in total. During this time, they received emergency hampers from the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) and the evacuation center in West Kelowna. Having access to food during this incredibly vulnerable time was a gift that Wendy, Mark, and Aria will forever be grateful for.



Wendy and Mark did not have insurance as independent contractors and did not qualify for any additional government support. When the evacuation center closed, the couple packed up their belongings and used the last of the gas gift cards they received from other aid organizations to head home to Powell River.



Aria has since remained in the Okanagan and was fortunate enough to secure a position at a local RV park in West Kelowna. She is now a regular client of COFB and participates in the Tiny Bundle Program. The program provides supplemental nourishment through perishable foods and baby supplies to new or expecting mothers and babies up to one year of age. Aria is open about the challenges of being a young single mother but is grateful for the support she has received from the Okanagan community.

