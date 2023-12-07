Set the Holiday Table: Central Okanagan Food Bank helps single senior navigate life on social assistance

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Tonja's life journey didn’t turn out the way she expected, leading her to be a familiar face at the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) since October 2020. A single senior navigating life on social assistance, Tonja finds herself in the challenging position of waiting for shoulder surgery, a procedure that has been repeatedly delayed. Despite the setbacks, she remains optimistic about the prospect of returning to work once her health allows.

The reliance on public transit adds an extra layer of difficulty to Tonja's routine, making the journey to the food bank more challenging. However, she was grateful for the opportunity to collect her food hamper from the COFB’s satellite location at Willow Park Church as it’s much closer to her home in Rutland. Tonja’s resilience and determination are evident as she patiently awaits her surgery, eager to regain her independence.

In the midst of life's challenges, Tonja finds solace and fulfillment in the company of her three beloved cats. Their well-being is a priority for her, and she measures her own happiness by theirs. Despite moments of loneliness, the companionship of her feline friends brings a sense of joy and purpose to her life.

Tonja expresses deep gratitude for the support she receives from the Central Okanagan Food Bank, emphasizing the importance of the diverse array of food items she receives in her hamper. Items like milk and meat, which can be expensive, are especially appreciated and contribute significantly to her overall well-being.

As she faces the uncertainties of life, Tonja wants donors to know just how grateful she is for their support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. From her perspective, the food bank isn't merely a means of obtaining nourishment; rather, it serves as a vital support system for numerous individuals in the community, offering indispensable aid in times of difficulty.

