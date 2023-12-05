Set the Holiday Table: Recent transplants from Philippines touched by compassion of Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Reimer and his family, recent transplants from the Philippines to Kelowna, have embarked on a new chapter in their lives, filled with both challenges and yet the warmth of a close-knit community. Having arrived just six months ago, they find themselves adapting to a different holiday experience in Canada, a stark contrast to the festive extravagance they were accustomed to back home.

Christmas holds a special place in their hearts, and for Gina, Reimer's wife, the joyous season begins the moment the "-ber months" commence, marking the start of their holiday preparations and decorations. In the Philippines, Christmas was a grand celebration, marked by the presence of family and friends, creating cherished memories together.

In their previous life, Reimer was the proud owner of a restaurant, while Gina dedicated herself to nursing. However, the move to Kelowna has brought about significant changes, with Reimer now working tirelessly at two jobs to make ends meet for his family. The once lavish celebrations have transformed into a more modest affair, reflecting the realities of their new life in Canada.

Their decision to relocate was driven by a desire to provide greater opportunities for their daughter, showcasing the sacrifices they are willing to make for their family's future. The transition has not been without its difficulties, but Reimer and Gina have been deeply touched by the compassion and support extended to them by the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).



In their pursuit of a fresh start, the COFB has emerged as a source of encouragement, offering support and fostering a sense of belonging for Raymond and his family. Reimer and his family are grateful for the kindness they have received, as they work hard to build a brighter future and create new holiday traditions in their adopted home.



