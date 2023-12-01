Set the Holiday Table: Food bank was a help to fire evacuees

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Mel and her family started accessing the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s (COFB) resources for the first time this year. As the cost of living drastically increased throughout the year, Mel and her husband, Joe, immediately faced the dilemma of choosing between paying their mortgage or affording food.

Within a few short months of accessing COFB’s services, the McDougall wildfire broke out in West Kelowna, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes, including Mel’s home in Smith Creek. The family immediately collected what belongings they could and went to the emergency evacuation center. Mel and Joe, along with their two teenage children and three large dogs were at the evacuation center for two days before they could get access to a hotel.

The family was grateful for the accommodation, however the hotel they were staying at only had a small mini fridge for appliances. This made storing and preparing food at the hotel next to impossible. Although they were given restaurant vouchers, it was difficult for them to drive 15 minutes to and from the restaurant for each meal, especially as Melissa was working from ‘home’. On top of that, eating out for every meal was becoming very unhealthy.

With Joe being diabetic and their oldest son dealing with gluten intolerance, it was critical for the family to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The hamper that Mel’s family received while they were evacuated was filled with the fresh produce and perishables that they had hoped for. This nourishment was not only necessary, but it represented the only normalcy that the family had experienced during the wildfire crisis.



Once the family finally got the green light to return home they were faced with the same reality as most evacuees; a fridge/ refrigerator of spoiled food. With record-high grocery prices, replacing these items was another challenge for Mel’s family. For those in the same financial position as Mel’s family, it was tough to find the funds to even afford the insurance deductible for food replacements. The COFB was able to help people with restocking staple grocery items as they tried to return to normalcy.

Navigating these difficult times was hard for Mel and Joe to say the least, but they are forever grateful for the varying support the Central Okanagan Food Bank was able to offer them.



