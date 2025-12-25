Set The Holiday Table: Food Bank's Tiny Bundles program helps new families in need

Tiny bundle big relief

Photo: COFB Connor, Ida and their child.

Connor and Ida are organized.

They thought they had life carefully planned- they got married, bought an apartment, saved diligently for a child on the way. Everything was in place for their growing family. But when their baby developed a serious respiratory condition in his first month of life, their carefully laid plans were no more.

The diagnosis meant frequent doctors’ appointments, both locally and in Vancouver, ongoing treatments, constant monitoring and time in hospital. What they hadn’t prepared for was the financial toll of long-term medical care. Their new-baby savings were depleted almost immediately with all the extra care their child needed.

“This has taught us so many lessons,” Connor said. “Sometimes things are beyond your control.”

Ida was introduced to the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles program by another mother at the hospital. The program provided diapers, formula, and fresh food each week which helped ease some financial strain and gave Connor and Ida one less thing to worry about.

“Anything that helps us focus on our baby’s health and recovery rather than stress is a good thing for us right now,” Ida said. “I’m so thankful for everyone’s support and encouragement. It really means a lot to me.”

Said Connor, “It’s so good to know that support is out there for when life happens to you like this.”

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $100,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Connor, Ida, and their baby.

• Donate online at www.cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate