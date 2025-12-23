Set The Holiday Table: Food bank helps woman and her child forced to start over

Starting over after abuse

Photo: COFB Shannon and her child

Shannon’s journey has not been easy, but it proves her resilience and determination.

She moved herself and her young child to Kelowna a couple years ago from another province suddenly, escaping an abusive relationship. They came with only a suitcase and no plan other than a place to stay with a family member.

Shannon and her child started readjusting to their new life, and it took a year to feel safe and stable in her new environment. Shannon took a job and she and her child moved into a place of their own. Suddenly, she felt both full of hope and excitement at starting over and also dramatically struck by the challenge of doing everything on her own balancing work, parenting, all while still adjusting to a completely new community and reality.

“It’s not easy to start over and navigate everything alone,” said Shanon.

It was during this particular period of transition that Shannon discovered the Central Okanagan Food Bank. For her, the food bank offers more than groceries, it provides consistency and reliability that she needs. Knowing she can access a hamper every month allows Shannon to plan meals, budget her finances, and ensure her child is cared for, even when her days are overwhelming.

“It’s like I have a partner in the food bank,” Shannon says.

Shannon has struggled with social situations since leaving her relationship and appreciates how COFB allows her to focus on her family’s needs without feeling judged or exposed. Through this support, Shannon has been able to focus on regaining independence and rebuilding a foundation for her small family.

She says, “Coming to the food bank is no small thing for me. It’s helping me a lot. One less worry is a big deal for me.”

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $100,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Shannon and her child.

• Donate online at www.cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate

Please note that names and any identifying information have been changed.