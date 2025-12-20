Set The Holiday Table: Food bank assists after workplace injury

Work injury setback

Photo: COFB Betty and Ned and their children

Betty and Ned built a good life for their family in West Kelowna, with lots of time outdoors and fishing on the lake with their two teenagers.

They were content with what they had on the daily and were saving for university funds for the kids and a vacation to go deep sea fishing. But earlier this year, Ned, a mechanic, suffered a back injury on the job, and their stability was quickly disrupted. Physical labour had been his primary source of income, and the months of recovery and surgery left the family largely relying on Betty’s earnings from her job in retail.

“At first, we thought we could manage and we were just happy Ned was doing OK, ” Betty says. “But supporting four of us on my income just wasn’t sustainable. Ned’s compensation for his injury didn’t come close to what he used to bring home and I knew early on it might get ugly.”

Knowing their situation, a neighbour encouraged Betty to go to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for assistance. While Betty hesitated at first, the decision quickly brought relief.

“The food bank has made a big difference for us,” she said. “It’s allowed us to focus that much more on Ned’s recovery without worrying constantly about money. I’m always surprised how much food we leave with!”

She also says that the boys are at that age where they are always hungry, so the extra food for the kids each month is appreciated.

“It has been a hard year,” Betty admits. “The food bank has helped it feel a bit easier. I’m really amazed how nice it’s been to go.” Ned continues to recover from his injury and is almost ready to be back at work.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $100,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec.31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Betty, Ned, and their kids.

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate