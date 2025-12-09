Set The Holiday Table: Turning to the food bank for the first time

Photo: COFB At 79, Helen found herself looking for a new home to rent and receiving assistance from the food bank.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Helen lived in her Kelowna home for 15 years, ever since her husband passed away.

She was at home in her neighbourhood and treated the home as her own. But, despite the home’s long-term security, it was a rental for Helen and when the house was sold last winter, everything changed. At 79 years old and living on a fixed income, Helen was suddenly faced with the challenge of finding a new place to live.

Helen says that the owners of the house needed the money from selling the house, and could no longer afford to rent it out.

“I don’t think they wanted to kick me out,” Helen said.

She found herself suddenly looking for a new home in a completely new landscape.

“I heard rents went up but this is crazy,” Helen says. With the cost of the move and her higher rent, Helen’s income couldn’t cover it all. “I feel like a stranger in my own city,” she states.

She was referred to the Central Okanagan Food Bank and signed up for food assistance for the first time in her life.

“I can’t believe this is where I’m at. I am almost 80!” Helen says, “The world changes so fast.”

She was pleased to receive food support from COFB and says it’s helped her redistribute the money she would’ve spent on groceries so she can spend it on rent.

As Helen works with community supports to figure out where to go from here, she says she is really happy that there have been so many people to help her find her way.

“I am alone but I don’t feel like it,” she said.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $100,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local seniors in need, like Helen.

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate