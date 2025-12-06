Set The Holiday Table: Hampers help family after home destroyed by wildfire

Photo: COFB Jen, Mike and their daughter.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Last summer, Jen and Mike’s life was turned on its head by the destructive wildfire in Jasper.

Their home was lost in the fire, leaving them displaced, without their belongings, and struggling to access the work they needed to support their family. They found themselves in Kelowna starting over with their five- year-old daughter, being entirely supported by their family while they figured out what to do next.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Jen says. “There have been so many logistics and we didn’t have a home, routine, or jobs to fall back on.”

The family was grateful they had a support system here to offer them a room to live in but it wasn’t a permanent solution.

As they began to rebuild their lives here, getting their daughter set up to start school and finding jobs in the service industry, the Central Okanagan Food Bank became an essential piece of their day to day puzzle.

“We totally weren’t prepared for a disaster like this,” Mike said. “Who could be?”

Food bank hampers helped them contribute to their household and ensure that the family was eating healthy meals while they experienced the stress of insurance settlements, housing, acquiring belongings, and finding work.

“We have really relied on the food bank this year,” says Jen.

Jen and Mike say that this disaster has really shown them how kind and generous people can be. “I can’t believe people care so much about us, when they don’t even know us. And I don’t know what we would have done if they didn’t,” Jen said.

COFB has been a reminder that people care and are here to support you when you need it most.

Today, the family is slowly rebuilding in Kelowna and planning for the future as best they can. “We think we will stay here, we’ve been really welcomed and we can’t imagine picking up and leaving again,” Mike said.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $100,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Jen, Mike and their daughter.

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.