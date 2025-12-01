Set The Holiday Table: Food bank helps father after mom is seriously injured

Through the unthinkable

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Rob’s life changed in an instant when his wife was involved in a serious car accident.

Hit by an impaired driver last year, she was hospitalized with major injuries. Requiring full-time care in the hospital, Rob took leave from work to focus on their toddler and helping his wife heal. The emotional toll of the accident was immense, and the financial pressure quickly followed.

“I never imagined everything could change so quickly,” Rob says. “It’s like a movie, not our lives.”

Rob has shifted to a life composed of caring for an energetic toddler full time, spending lots of time visiting in the hospital and just as much time trying to do odd jobs to make ends meet. The family didn’t have enough savings to have a true emergency fund before the accident, and with Rob not working, there is barely any income coming in for the family.

“There is always so much money that needs to be spent on normal everyday things—gas, food, toilet paper. Things add up fast,” he says.

Registering for food assistance with the Central Okanagan Food Bank has been a huge support for Rob and his son while it’s just the two of them at home.

“It’s really helpful to get the food for me and Charlie every month,” Rob said. “Charlie loves the Cheerios we get.” Rob talks about how nice it is to have something easy and stress-relieving in his life right now.

Rob’s son Charlie is excited for Christmas, talking a lot about Santa and his sleigh.

“I just want to manage to put out milk and cookies with my son this Christmas. I want to give him some happy memories to look back on.”

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $100,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Rob and Charlie.

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.