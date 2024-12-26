Pregnancy challenges turn into financial burden: A family’s journey with support from COFB

Photo: COFB Ari, Jamie and their daughter.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Jamie and Ari have always been planners, working toward their future goals.

When they found out they were expecting their first child, they felt ready and excited. Both had great, stable jobs, with Jamie working in early childhood education and Ari in sales. They carefully prepared for their growing family, anticipating a smooth transition into parenthood.

But Jamie’s pregnancy was complicated from the start and her doctors advised her to go on bed rest early on in her pregnancy. With Jamie immobile, she was unable to work as planned. Ari too found himself working fewer hours in order to care for Jamie and their household needs.

Jamie’s pregnancy complications worsened, and she ended up needing to be hospitalized in Vancouver for three weeks leading up to the birth of their daughter. The couple found themselves off track from the plan they created for themselves. When their daughter was born and the couple made it back home, it was a relief to have everyone home and healthy.

Jamie and Ari were thankful to be home with their baby, but they had not planned on taking so much time off from work or spending so much time away from home. The bills were piling up.

They learned about the Central Okanagan Food Bank from a friend and signed up for the Tiny Bundles program, which helps them with diapers, baby food, and fresh produce while their daughter is an infant. With the support of the food bank, the family is able to focus on recovering financially.

“It’s been a tough year, but we’re so grateful for the support we received from COFB,” said Ari.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec.1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Jamie, Ari, and their daughter.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.