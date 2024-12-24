Devastated by fire, grateful for support: A family’s story with COFB and the community

Photo: COFB Daniel and his family lost their home in a fire and the Central Okanagan Food Bank stepped in to help.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Living in Kelowna with his wife and four children, Daniel and his wife worked hard to build a good life for their family. They could never have imagined they would lose their beloved home in a fire. But that's exactly what happened this year.

Their family was thankfully safe, but the fire destroyed most of their belongings. The emotional toll was significant, not just for Daniel and his wife, but for their children, who were suddenly displaced from the only home they'd ever known.

In the aftermath, Daniel and his family moved into temporary housing, relying on the support of friends, family, neighbours and the community to help them get back on their feet. The Central Okanagan Food Bank provided the family with pantry staples, fresh produce and meats, and afterschool snacks for the kids.

Preparing familiar meals gave the kids a sense of comfort amidst the upheaval. Daniel’s family is grateful for the ongoing support, which has allowed them to focus on rebuilding without the constant worry of where their next meal would come from.

While this Christmas will look very different from previous years, the special Christmas hamper from COFB will allow them to still have their family’s traditional turkey dinner on Christmas day. Daniel and his wife are appreciative of all the kindness their family has received and says that the community’s help has been invaluable in helping them regain stability.

This season, donate to COFB's Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec.1 to Dec. 31.

