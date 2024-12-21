Dual income not enough so family seeks help from food bank

Photo: COFB Erin, Paul and their daughter.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Erin and Paul arrived in Kelowna this summer with hopes of building a secure future for themselves and their toddler.

Coming from the prairies, much of Paul’s family is in the Okanagan and the couple wanted to be closer to them for their daughter’s sake. Paul had a stable job with a nationwide company, and Erin was working part-time while studying accounting. They were happy with the move and spending time with family, working, and exploring their new community.

Soon after the move, the company Paul worked for made unexpected cuts, and everything changed. Without warning, Paul found himself without a job.

“Losing that job was a big blow,” Paul said.

With limited options, he took up work in food service and delivery driving, while Erin started working full-time. While grateful for the work, the reality of their situation soon became clear. The wages from these jobs were much lower than what Paul had been bringing home before, and despite both of them working long hours, they were struggling to keep up with their bills.

“We work all the time, but it feels like we’re barely making enough to survive.”

Though they both continue to search for better-paying jobs, the sheer number of hours they spend working makes it difficult to focus on job hunting full time. The couple also wants to focus on spending time with their daughter when they’re home. They feel stuck.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has provided the small family with food and Erin and Paul are appreciative of the assistance that having pantry staples and fresh milk and produce provides. It’s hard to admit how bad our financial situation had gotten, Paul explained.

“I’m so grateful to know that there is food coming in and we don’t need to worry about lunch or snacks for our daughter for the week.”

For now, the couple is doing everything they can to make ends meet, and are hopeful that things will get better soon. One day, they say they want to give back to the food bank and reciprocate the support they have received.

“Everything cycles back around,” Paul said.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec.1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Erin, Paul and their daughter.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.