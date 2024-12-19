Single dad unable to work due to declining health grateful for food bank

Photo: COFB Bradley and his young son.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Bradley visited the Okanagan for the first time in 2010 and was so moved by the beauty and access of the outdoors that upon returning home to Ontario, he began working towards moving here right away.

Bradley went back to school in order to have a profession in technology that made him a good living and allowed him more opportunity. After his schooling, he began his new career as an IT technician and by 2017, he had saved enough money to move to a new life with a new job waiting for him in Kelowna.

The life Bradley worked hard to create for himself was stable and content for him and his growing family.

His medical issues began slowly with some slight problems using his hands. He and his doctor figured out solutions and adaptations to work with his pain and developing mobility issues. At first these adaptations worked, but with time, his mobility issues worsened and Bradley could no longer depend on his hands for work or daily tasks, making it difficult to even physically care for his young son. Diagnosed with severe bi-lateral carpal tunnel, Bradley had lost his ability to work, as his job and career field relies on his working directly with his hands.

Now, Bradley is making it through strictly on medical EI to support himself and his young son. On top of the deep frustrations with his health and work as well as the challenges of being recently divorced and a single parent, Bradley is now faced with financial difficulties. His fixed income is low and the cost of living is high.

He is new to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, and after receiving his first hamper expressed gratitude for the help, expressing that his perspective on life had grown dim but knowing that the food bank was here to support his son and him brightened his view. He looks forward to leaving out milk and cookies for Santa with his son on Christmas Eve this year.

When asked what he wants others to understand about people that use the food bank, Bradley said, “You never know. You just never know what will happen to you.”

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec.1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Bradley and his son.

