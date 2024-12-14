Set the Holiday table: Death in the family brings financial hardship

Photo: COFB Peter and Shelley

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Shelley and Peter, a hardworking West Kelowna couple, never expected that the past couple of years would bring them to the doors of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Shelley, an executive assistant and Peter, a mechanic, believed they were prepared to weather life’s challenges. But sometimes, life throws curveballs that even the most prepared can’t anticipate.

The turning point came with the loss of Shelley’s parents, who both passed away within a year of each other. The grief of losing them was compounded by the financial burden left behind- unexpected funeral expenses and lingering debts that needed urgent attention.

What had once been a manageable financial situation for Shelley and Peter quickly turned into a precarious one. Month by month, the couple found themselves stretching their paycheques further than ever before, living off a line of credit and struggling to cover bills.

It was over the summer that a family friend suggested COFB. Initially, Shelley and Peter hesitated. Both worked full-time and wondered if seeking help from the food bank was even an option for people like them. It was difficult to reconcile their current reality with the pride they had always taken in being able to provide for themselves. But faced with hard choices like majorly cutting groceries or missing bill payments, they decided to visit the food bank.

Shelley recalls the anxiety as they walked through the doors. But the warm welcome and understanding from the volunteers and staff at COFB eased their worries.

“It wasn’t just food, it was compassion,” Shelley said.

The couple realized the food bank was not just for those without jobs, but for anyone facing unexpected life hurdles.

With the support of COFB, Shelley and Peter found a bit of relief from the weight that had been pressing on them. Accessing fresh produce and pantry staples allowed them to focus on paying down debts and finding stability without the worry of mealtime.

In sharing their story, Shelley and Peter want others to understand that anyone can find themselves in need of help. The couple remains determined to rebuild and, when they can, pass the kindness that they have received on to others.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Shelley and Peter.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate by credit card.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate by cash, cheque, debit, or credit card.