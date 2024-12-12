Set the Holiday Table: Newly divorced woman starts over

Photo: COFB Michelle was helped by the Central Okanagan Food Bank after her divorce.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

When Michelle’s children left for university last year, she and her husband divorced.

Michelle never imagined her life would shift so drastically so quickly, but she thought starting fresh would be a good thing. She prided herself on her independence, so her life changes felt exciting at first, if bittersweet.

Soon after moving into her own house, Michelle made adjustments to her lifestyle, cutting out small luxuries, trading in her car for a more economical vehicle, stopped purchasing any non-essentials. Despite her efforts, her credit card debt was getting higher and higher and she realized she wasn’t as financially secure as she hoped to be.

Michelle went back to work after her divorce, but discovered her options were limited. She enjoyed her new job in retail, but it wasn’t providing enough to meet all her needs. She found herself struggling to make ends meet and without much support.

“I didn’t have any close family or friends to turn to, and I felt lost,” she sad.

Michelle saw a Central Okanagan Food Bank truck on the road while driving home from work and decided to stop by the food bank for information.

“I was embarrassed at first, but I think it’s okay to ask for help,” she said.

The food bank provided stability for Michelle during a difficult time. She wasn’t skipping lunches anymore to save on her grocery bill. Now, she is working toward bettering her financial situation. She’s signed up for a stress management workshop with COFB’s More Than Food Program, which focuses on life skills and other financial and food literacy for clients.

“I’m starting to feel like myself again. I want to be a good example for my children.”

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec.1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families experiencing challenging times.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.