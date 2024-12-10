Set the Holiday Table: Young university grad becomes sole family caretaker

Photo: COFB With the help of the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Michael can prepare nutritious meals for himself and his father, who is battling cancer.

Michael, in his early 20s, just earned his degree at university in Alberta.

As he was starting to think about the next exciting chapter of his life, things took a more unexpected turn. Michael’s father was diagnosed with late-stage cancer and his health was declining more rapidly than anyone expected. With Michael’s parents being separated, and no siblings or other family in the province, responsibility fell to him to care for his father.

Suddenly, Michael found himself back home in Kelowna juggling the demands of caregiving with the need to support his own life. He was cooking special meals for his father to accommodate his new dietary needs, getting him to doctor’s appointments, providing mobility assistance, and taking on the daily responsibilities of managing the household.

His father, who had been living very modestly on a fixed income, couldn’t contribute much to the household expenses. Michael himself was not earning much money due to the circumstances. He found himself in a tough spot, paying for groceries, gas, bills, and his student loans, all while trying to provide for both of them.

After searching online for resources, he discovered the Central Okanagan Food Bank and reached out for support. With the food bank’s help, Michael is able to prepare nutritious meals for his father without worrying so much about the cost of groceries. The food bank provides food tailored to the specific dietary needs that his dad’s health requires.

“I wish we had known about the food bank sooner,” Michael said.

