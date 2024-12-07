Set the Holiday Table: Twins bring joy but financial troubles to couple

Photo: COFB Maya and Jay were helped by the Central Okanagan Food Bank's Tiny Bundles program when their twins were born.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Maya and Jay were surprised to learn they were pregnant with twins.

They excitedly prepared as much as they could to welcome two newborns into their family. But another surprise came when the twins were born prematurely, a whole two months before their due date. The twins were in the NICU for months after they were born and Maya and Jay found themselves in a situation they could never have prepared for.

It was an incredibly stressful time for the family, emotionally and financially. Plans for pregnancy, birth, and infancy looked completely different than they had planned and they lost a year's worth of savings in less than six months. When the twins were released from the hospital, Maya and Jay were faced with taking care of two newborns, their toddler, and not enough money to meet their circumstances. It became clear that their financial situation was unsustainable.

A nurse at the hospital suggested they look into the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles program, which provides diapers, baby formula, and fresh produce each week to families in need with infants under one year old.

“I fought it. I felt like the food bank wasn’t for me,” Maya said. “It felt like something for other people, but not for us. I was embarrassed to even think about asking for help.”

But with the stress of caring for three young children and managing the constant needs of a growing family, Jay convinced his wife to visit COFB.

She’s glad they did, stating, “The food bank has been unbelievably helpful during this time. It’s really helped us manage our situation.”

Maya shares how picking up food and supplies has not been what she thought it would be. Instead, it’s been comfortable, friendly, and “a lifesaver.” Maya and Jay look forward to a calm holiday season this year, hopefully without any more big surprises.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec.1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for those in need, like Maya, Jay, and their children.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.