Set the Holiday Table: Client-turned-volunteer's success story at food bank

Photo: CFOB Once. client at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Erica is now a volunteer helping other clients.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

A vibrant 80-year-old West Kelowna resident, Erica found the courage to walk away from her abusive marriage five years ago.

She left with only the clothes on her back. She knew leaving her marriage was the right decision, but immediately was faced with financial challenges. Erica had no savings, vehicle, or place to go. Living with her son until saving enough of her pension to rent an apartment was a victory. After she moved, she found that her fixed income wasn’t enough to cover her expenses and save any money to get a leg up on her situation.

Before she retired Erica worked as a camp cook, making her skilled at creating meals from very little. Even so, she knew she needed more resources to get by and remain healthy. Her grocery budget was too small for her to feel in good health everyday. The first time Erica went to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, she cried from humiliation. But she said the staff and volunteers made her feel safe and seen. She started to wonder why more people who are in need like her weren’t going to the food bank.

Living in a building with many other seniors, Erica found herself taking on a role as a caretaker for others. She would cook meals and baked goods from the foods she received in her hamper and share them with her neighbours, particularly those who lived alone. Erica knew from experience how her neighbours might need help but be too embarrassed to ask for it.

In less than a year, Erica was able to get her financial situation under control and no longer needed to rely on the food bank. However, she continues to visit COFB, not to pick up food but to help pack it for others. Volunteering her time to give food to those who need it feels like the right thing to do for Erica, who says she hopes to continue helping others through challenging times for as long as she can.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for those in need.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday to donate.