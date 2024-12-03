Set the Holiday Table: Priced out of rental market, couple gets help from food bank

Photo: COFB Chelsea, Eli and their two children were helped by the Central Okanagan Food Bank when their housing costs increased, stretching their finances.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

For six years, Chelsea, Eli, and their two children had been comfortable in their rented home in Kelowna.

They were in a neighbourhood they loved and the kids were doing well in their school. They were stable. But when the house was sold and they had to leave their rental, the family found themselves facing a housing market that no longer aligned with their budget.

When Chelsea and Eli first started looking for a new place to rent, they were shocked by the steep rise in rental prices.

“We knew we’d had a good deal on rent but didn’t realize just how rare what we had was,” Eli said.

With no way to afford a similar home in their preferred area where they wouldn’t have to change schools for the kids, Chelsea and Eli signed a lease on a new rental that they knew was stretching their finances.

“We thought we’d be able to make it work,” Chelsea said.

It soon became clear that the higher rent was more than just a financial challenge. It was limiting their ability to cover other essentials. Despite their best efforts to budget carefully, the cost of rent, food, utilities, and everyday needs was unachievable. They couldn’t seem to find a cheaper spot to rent for their family and were stuck in their too-expensive lease. Chelsea and Eli didn’t want to fall behind on bills or cut food, but were in a tough situation.

The decision to go to the food bank wasn’t easy. Like many, Chelsea and Eli didn’t want to rely on external help. But when they received their first hamper from the Central Okanagan Food Bank, the relief was immediate.

“It was such a huge weight lifted off our shoulders to see this box full of food for us,” Chelsea said. The kids received Snack Packs with afterschool snacks, just like they used to eat before the move.

Chelsea and Eli are grateful for the support they have received from COFB. They know they’re not alone in this challenging time.

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched up to a total of $125,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Chelsea, Eli, and their children.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.