Set the Holiday Table: Phone scam victim seeks aid from food bank

Photo: CFOB Rita, a Kelowna senior, was the victim of a telephone scam and had to turn to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for help.

Castanet is proud to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the Set the Holiday Table campaign. This month, we will be sharing the stories of local residents helped by the organization.

Rita, a senior and longtime Kelowna resident, never imagined that one phone call would change the course of her life.

Over the summer, Rita fell victim to a phone scam that left her financially vulnerable. The scammers were convincing and she sent them a large sum of money, thinking it was a legitimate transaction. It wasn’t until it was too late that Rita—with the assistance of her bank and her family members—realized she had been scammed. The loss was financially devastating.

As a senior on a fixed income, Rita had long been careful with her spending, budgeting each month to make ends meet. But the sudden loss of this money was a blow she could barely recover from. Without any financial cushion to fall back on, Rita found herself in a difficult situation, and after a few months she was skipping multiple meals each week. “I never thought something like this could happen to me,” Rita reflects. “I’ve worked all my life, I try to be kind and careful, but this scam was something else.”

Rita’s pride made it hard for her to reach out for help. She had always been the one to give, not the one to ask. But as her financial situation became more strained, she had to face the reality that she needed support. Rita turned to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Upon receiving her first hamper she felt relief.

“It gave me peace of mind. I could spend lunch time with my grandchildren without worrying about having the ingredients,” she said.

One of the things that brings Rita the most joy is cooking for her grandchildren. She watches them regularly, and food has always been a way for her to show her love and care. With the help of COFB, Rita has been able to prepare meals for her grandchildren, making sure they have healthy, home-cooked meals whenever they visit. She looks forward to having them over for pancakes at Christmas time and baking cookies together.

For Rita, the food bank has been more than just a service, it’s been a reminder of the kindness that still exists in the world. Her story is a testament to resilience and the importance of community.

“I’m thankful for the food bank. It’s nice knowing that there’s always someone who cares.”

This season, donate to COFB’s Set the Holiday Table and your donation will be matched 25% from Dec.1 to Dec. 31. Your donation means meals for local families in need, like Rita and her grandchildren.

You can contribute to Set the Holiday Table by:

• Donating online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Calling the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Dropping by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.