More construction noise expected as R.W. Bruhn Bridge girder installation begins

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit A freshly manufactured bridge girder ready for installation on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

Sicamous residents living near the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project are being told to expect more construction noise than usual as girder installation begins.

In a statement on the District of Sicamous’ website, the district said girder installation has started, and is expected to take until sometime in mid-May.

“Nearby residents may hear intermittent noise associated with installation and bolting activities,” the district said.

The work will only take place during daytime hours, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. People nearby could hear intermittent clanking or grinding during the installation.

These bridge girders will be the main horizontal support beams for the new bridge decks, and the project will require five lines of girders each with nine segments bolted together.

Daytime bridge closures and overnight single-lane alternating traffic patterns from Monday to Saturday are expected to remain in place during this stage of construction.

For more information about the project, email [email protected] or phone the contractor Aecon-EAC General Partnership at 778-362-4568.

The provincial government has also posted information on its R.W. Bruhn Bridges and approaches project webpage.