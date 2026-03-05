Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Trail Alliance seeks volunteers to maintain local trails during spring trail days

Spring trail builders wanted

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance Volunteers young and old are invited to help build and maintain local trails during Shuswap Trail Alliance's spring trail days.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is recruiting volunteers to help build and maintain local trails in the Shuswap this spring.

The group has put out a call for volunteers to join during its spring volunteer days, held at various trails and nature areas across the Shuswap.

All spring trail days will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to pack their own water, snacks and lunch, and wear appropriate clothing for working outside on that particular day.

Good footwear, a hat, bug spray, sunscreen and rain gear are recommended depending on the weather.

Trail days will happen at South Canoe on April 18, at the Eagle River Nature Trails in Yard Creek provincial park in Malakwa on May 23, and at Enderby Cliffs on May 30.

Anyone interested in volunteering on one of these days can register online.

People who want to put in a few hours of work in the early evening are invited to join Monday Trail Nights with Adrian to work on targeted trail projects.

From April 30 to May 13, Monday trail nights will be held at South Canoe from 5 to 7 p.m. From May 20 to June 29, trail nights will be held at the Rubberhead trail system from 6 to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Monday trail nights or to sign up, email Adrian at [email protected].