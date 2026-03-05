Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council to consider allowing overnight parking at Marine Peace Park lot

Boater-friendly parking

Photo: Luc Rempel Council looking to allow boaters to park overnight at the Marine Peace Park parking lot

Council wants to see changes to the rules at the paid parking lot at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm that would allow boaters to park vehicles and trailers while they go on overnight trips on Shuswap Lake.

At council's select parking committee meeting on March 2, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, said boat trailers have been towed from Marine Peace Park because their owners had registered the licence plate of their trucks, rather than the trailers, which were then left alone in the lot.

Buxton recommended the installation of new signage instructing parking lot users to input their trailer’s licence plate number rather than their vehicle plates if they plan to leave their trailer.

Councillors were supportive of the signage idea and passed a motion to recommend council discuss additional signage about how to pay for parking for unattached trailers. However, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren then raised a second related issue.

She said she was concerned about the lack of overnight parking in the Marine Peace Park parking lot.

“I'm trying to envision what happens when people come in the summertime,” she said.

“They put their boat in the water and they go camping for the weekend. ...Where do they put their truck and trailer if they can't leave it overnight in the parking lot?”

Buxton said this particular parking lot is intended for quick turnover, and overnight parking was not allowed due to concerns people would use it to camp overnight.

“It is intended to be a parking lot, not a storage area,” he said.

Lindgren was still concerned over how boaters would be able to use several marine-accessible campsites on Shuswap Lake without overnight parking availability.

“I think as long as they're paying for parking, they should be able to be there as long as they need to be there,” she said. “I think we're creating a problem that might be very difficult for people to actually use the parking lot and use our boat launch there.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he shared Lindgren’s concerns.

“I think this is a significant concern for tourism, and that lake is our draw,” he said.

“Why do we have paid parking if people can't pay for three or four nights and go boat camping? It's all about tourism, and in my mind, we would be pushing away tourists by not allowing more flexibility.”

He said most people probably go to the Canoe Beach boat launch if they’re planning on being gone for a few days, but noted overnight parking is not explicitly allowed there either. He said he thinks people should be able to use the Salmon Arm boat launch in the same way.

“We should be encouraging that,” he said. “They would shop at Askews, they would load up. ...And in my mind that's a positive, not a negative.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks the parking lot “works very well.”

“Most of the people who do have trailers and boats and go up the lake for long periods of time do go to Canoe because they park there for free and they leave them there for a long period of time, and that's fine,” he said. “But there are some that want to do it in Salmon Arm, and so I think we need to allow that flexibility.”

Lindgren said she has been a boater for 20 years and has never had to pay for parking at a marina.

“So the fact that we charge people to leave their boats here, I think, is enough of a deterrent to send them somewhere else. But if they choose to pay, then let them park,” she said.

The committee voted unanimously to have staff come back with an option for overnight parking at the Marine Peace Park parking lot.