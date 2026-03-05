Salmon Arm News

Volunteers wanted to help with trail renewal project at White Lake

Help renew a local trail

Photo: White Lake Residents Assocation White Lake Residents Association is looking for volunteers to help with trail rebuilding efforts on March 14

The White Lake Residents Association is looking for volunteers to help work on a lakeside trail on Saturday, March 14.

In a statement published in the Shuswap Trails Alliance newsletter, the association said it is looking for volunteers to help work on the trail, which is located west of the BC Parks campground.

“In 2014, BC Parks researched and developed a White Lake conservation management plan, identifying particular environmental concerns around the lake,” reads the statement.

“BC Parks and WLRA have worked with Shuswap Trail Alliance experts to identify what can be done to better conserve the riparian zone west of the BC Parks campground.”

The association said the existing trail is damaging wildlife and botanical habitat, especially through certain boggy sections.

The project has received a $4,000 grant from BC Provincial Parks to help renew the trail, but the work needs to be completed by the end of March.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at the White Lake BC Provincial Park campsite on Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. Work is expected to take until 1 p.m., but any part-time efforts are still appreciated.

All tools will be provided, but participants are advised to wear sturdy shoes and bring their own gloves, water and snacks.

If you are interested in helping renew this nature trail, register by emailing Carol at [email protected].