Salmon Arm Silverbacks scorekeeper selected as BCHL volunteer of the month

Photo: Salmon Arm Silverbacks Salmon Arm Silverbacks volunteer, Tanya Bushell was selected as February's BCHL Volunteer of the Month.

A local woman who volunteers for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks has been recognized by the BCHL as February's volunteer of the month.

The BCHL picks a different team volunteer to be recognized every month of the regular season in order to celebrate their dedication and commitment to local hockey.

In a statement, the BCHL said Tanya Bushell has been selected as its volunteer of the month.

Bushell has been a volunteer with the Silverbacks for 13 years and currently serves as the scorekeeper during home games at Rogers Place.

“I think it’s important to be a volunteer, give back to your community and give back to the kids,” Bushell said. “I was surprised and very appreciative of the recognition.”

Alexandra Miege, Silverbacks director of business operations, said Bushell is at each game and meeting with a positive attitude and unwavering dedication to the team.

“I always see Tanya running around,” Miege said. “I don’t really have to worry about much when she’s in the building. As far as the game nights go, it wouldn’t be possible without her.

“On behalf of the entire Silverbacks organization, we want to thank Tanya for everything that she does.”

The team plans to honour Bushell for her dedication at their March 13 game at Rogers Rink when the Silverbacks take on the Vernon Vipers.