Salmon Arm dog licence fees increasing with adoption of new animal control bylaw

More money for dog licence

Photo: File photo New animal control bylaw means increased fees to license dogs in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm dog owners will be paying a bit more to license their furry friends as new fees are set to go into effect with the adoption of the city's animal control bylaw.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm said updated dog licence fees will start this week.

“This is the first increase in many years and helps support animal control services and responsible pet ownership in our community,” reads the post.

License costs have increased by $8 for spayed or neutered dogs, for an annual total of $30.

Dog owners who haven't spayed or neutered their pets can expect to pay an additional $10 for an annual total of $50.

Dog licences purchased after July 31 will cost a lesser pro-rated amount of $20 for a licence, which will be good until Dec. 31.

Next year, dog owners will have the chance to purchase their licence in January in order to save $10 off the regular price.

Licences can be purchased in person at Salmon Arm City Hall at 500 Second Ave. NE, or online on the City of Salmon Arm website. Licences purchased online still need to be picked up in person at city hall.