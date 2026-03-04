Salmon Arm News

Unused paid parking spots near city hall could be axed at an upcoming Salmon Arm council meeting

Paid parking spaces axed?

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Area outlined inside yellow dotted line contains paid parking stalls which council will consider removing.

Salmon Arm council will consider removing paid parking spaces on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway following a recent decision by the city's parking committee.

Staff told committee members these particular parking spaces have generated "zero revenue" over the past few years.

At the March 2 council select parking committee meeting, Gary Buxton, director of planning and committee services, said the city has received requests for monthly parking options for employees of businesses on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

He said the city has also received several complaints about paid parking stalls near the Seniors’ Resource Centre.

Council had two letters of complaint on the agenda at the meeting, with both letter writers concerned about seniors having to pay for parking while spending time at the centre.

Buxton laid out several solutions, but said the easiest option probably involves doing away with paid parking in that area.

“It would allow for long-term employee parking, short term parking. To be honest, in the last couple of years when the meters have not been active down there, we've had zero issues and zero complaints with that area,” Buxton said.

“It's only since we've re-instituted the meters and forced people to pay for parking that we've come across problems, and you can see the paid parking is just not used, people are avoiding it.”

He said he believes the revenue generated from these parking meters over the last few years has amounted to nothing.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she believes a return to free parking is the right decision.

“People were not complaining that there wasn't enough parking, they were complaining that they couldn't find a place to park where they were close enough to the door and the meter," she said.

She said the area has plenty of free parking options already, including city hall parking lots, a church parking lot and another parking lot near the Subway Restaurant.

“I think we're creating a problem that doesn't actually exist,” Lindgren said. “As Mr. Buxton said, we had zero complaints when it was free.”

Coun. Tim Lavery said he thought it would be wise to delay making a decision until they could hear from other local stakeholders.

“I favour what's in front of us here as well, but I want to suggest that we need to hear from key partner groups in this, especially Downtown Salmon Arm and perhaps others,” he said.

He put forward a motion to defer the decision, but this was defeated in a tied 3-3 vote.

“I think we have heard from the people that are affected here,” said Mayor Alan Harrison. "I don't think any of them are going to be against taking away the paid parking, and in fact, I'm certain of it.”

Harrison said he would not want to drag the issue out longer, especially since one of the groups affected include seniors with mobility issues trying to access the Seniors’ Resource Centre.

The committee voted unanimously in favour of recommending council remove paid parking on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The issue will be brought forward at a future council meeting for a final decision.